New ABBA music on way

Photo: All rights reserved. ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus

Bjorn Ulvaeus has promised ABBA's long awaited return with new music will happen this year.



In 2018, Bjorn and bandmates Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad announced their intention to record new material - but is has yet to materialize.



However, speaking to CNBC, Bjorn echoed comments made by Benny before the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he expects the group will have something to release later in 2020, despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus crisis.



"I think sometime this year," he said of the band's release plans, "Yes, I think so."



Sounding a cautionary note, he added: "They're coming this year. I'm guessing after the summer. But I can only guess, because I'm not really sure. But I would think so."



A song titled I Still Have Faith In You was announced as premiering on the BBC in December 2018, but it never appeared, nor did another new tune called Don't Shut Me Down. It is unclear whether the new music Bjorn hinted is on the way includes these two tracks.



The band are not planning to tour again, with hologram shows mooted instead, but Bjorn said it was wonderful returning to the studio again.



"Oh, that was so great," he gushed. "It took half a minute and somehow we were back in time like we had been there yesterday as well. It was so strange."