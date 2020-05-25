156606
Bynes goes back to school

Amanda Bynes is focusing on her education after spending the past two months in a mental health facility.

The Easy A actress entered treatment back in March after she announced to the world that she was pregnant, which her lawyer later clarified was untrue.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 34-year-old star updated fans on how she's doing, writing alongside a selfie: "Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising). Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA... Looking forward to starting my online store in the future #goals."

Amanda added: "Spent the last two months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week."

She went on to assure followers she's still engaged to "tha love of my life," fiance Paul Michael, and finished: "Hope you're all staying safe! Love y'all!"

Bynes announced her engagement to Michael, 28, on Valentine's Day). They split in early March, but reportedly reconciled days later.

