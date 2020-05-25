Hilary Duff slams accusers

Hilary Duff has hit out at social media users accusing her of pedophilia and child trafficking.
A Twitter thread, which has since been deleted, claimed that the Lizzie McGuire star posted photos of her eight-year-old son Luca in which he was "completely nude" with "white markings all over his body."
Conspiracy theorists went on to claim that Hilary was trying to sell her child, and that her ex-husband Mike Comrie has been trying to get custody for years for that reason.
Speaking out in response to the "disgusting" claims that have been made against her, the actress/singer said: "Everyone bored af (as f**k) right now I know..but this is actually disgusting... whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby."
The star's comments came as she became the number one trending phrase on Twitter, due to the allegations.
The mom-of-two, who also shares 18-month-old daughter Banks with new husband Matthew Koma, previously confessed running a household and working from home during the coronavirus crisis had taken its toll.
"It's exhausting. It's so exhausting," she told U.S. Cosmopolitan magazine. "You know, I have my days where I'm like, 'Oh, I moved mountains and I deserve a medal.' And then there are other days where I'm like, 'How can I complain?'"
