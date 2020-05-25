156606
First kiss almost wasn't

Hailey Bieber's first kiss with husband Justin almost didn't happen, after her parents tried to stop her attending the couple's dinner date.

During the latest episode of the stars' Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, the pair answered some fan questions about their relationship, and one of the big talking points was the duo's first-ever kiss.

"The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we had gone to dinner together," Hailey shared, recalling the date was a sushi meal. "I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said no. They were like absolutely not, you're not going to hang out with Justin by yourself, that's not happening."

Thankfully, Hailey had her older sister Alaia to thank for covering for her, after she slipped out behind dad Stephen Baldwin and mom Kennya Deodato's backs.

"My older sister kind of covered for me and was like 'Oh yeah, she's gonna sleep over at my apartment and it's all good'... she covered for me and we went to dinner and didn't get caught," the model recalled.

It was during that date that Justin and Hailey shared their first smooch, as she recalled: "We were just hanging and we went back to watch a movie and we kissed!"

The couple went on to wed in 2018.

