Simon's drastic weight loss

Photo: All rights reserved. Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell has credited his whopping 60 pound weight loss to his new vegan diet.



The music mogul and X-Factor and America's Got Talent judge insists he has never been healthier after adopting meat and dairy-free eating habits in recent months, noting self-isolation amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders has actually been a blessing.



"I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds," he told TV show Extra. "I'm doing a bit of cooking. I'm exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet."



Simon admits he still has one weak spot, courtesy of his six-year-old son, Eric, adding, "The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza. That's the number one thing I miss."



Simon insists regular exercise and daily health practices have kept him in a positive mood amid the coronavirus pandemic.



"Most importantly, occupy your mind. You have to stick to a routine," he said. "Fortunately, with things like with Zoom, you stay in touch with the world, keep motivated, come up with ideas. I never get this time, normally."



The busy Syco record label CEO has taken advantage of spending all day at home by bonding with his son.



"I was concerned how (Eric) was going to cope with all of this," Simon admitted. "He has been absolutely amazing. He is still able to do schoolwork, and now we are camping on the weekends in the garden."