Gossip Girl reboot delayed

The ongoing coronavirus chaos has delayed plans to reboot hit TV series Gossip Girl until 2021.



The popular teen drama was set to be revived for the upcoming HBO Max streaming service, with its premiere scheduled for this autumn, but as cameras had yet to start rolling on the project prior to the Hollywood shutdown, the show will no longer be debuting as hoped.



HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly told Vulture, "They hadn't even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll (when the coronavirus pandemic began)."



The revamped Gossip Girl isn't the only highly-anticipated show on the streaming platform to be postponed - work on the Friends reunion special is also on a break until further notice.



The new Gossip Girl series is set to feature fashion blogger-turned-actress Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, and Zion Moreno.



Joshua Safran will serve as showrunner, after previously executive producing the original show, which ran from 2007 to 2012 and turned Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, and Leighton Meester into stars.