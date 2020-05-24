156834
Royals celebrate anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex reportedly celebrated two years of married life with a Mexican meal and margaritas.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the pair spent the day in lockdown at their home in Los Angeles with son Archie, and spent some of their time on Zoom calls, connecting with friends and family on both sides of the pond.

A source told the publication the pair exchanged "cotton-based gifts per tradition," and they "reminisced about what a beautiful and magical day it was," referring to their wedding day on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle, England.

They reportedly ended the night with Mexican food and margaritas.

Harry and Meghan have been isolating in L.A., in Tyler Perry's lavish Beverly Hills mansion, after stepping down from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family earlier this year.

