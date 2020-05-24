Cardi gets giant back tattoo

Rapper Cardi B has been busy inking a giant butterfly tattoo on her back amid COVID-19 self-isolation.
The Press hitmaker showed off her colourful new marking online on her Instagram Stories profile, noting the tattooist, California-based Jamie Schene, has been crafting the unfinished piece.
"You guys can see my tatt, almost done. Two more sessions!" Cardi said in the footage which saw the star show off the colorful tattoo featuring roses, other bright flowers and a monarch butterfly.
Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, already has plenty of tattoos across her body, including the name of her husband, Migos rapper Offset, on her thigh.
The Money MC isn't the only star getting inked during self-isolation. Paris Jackson has also shared videos on social media of a new marking on her foot she inked during coronavirus lockdown.
