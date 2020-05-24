Carly Rae Jepsen's attempts to teach herself to cook during lockdown have been disrupted by a fridge fire.
The Call Me Maybe hitmaker is stuck on her own in Los Angeles with her cat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in addition to work on new music, she has been trying to hone her culinary skills.
However, the star confesses things haven't exactly gone to plan, telling The Guardian: "I'm trying to learn how to cook – that part's not going very well. But it's all good because I can send a picture of my miserable bread to everybody and make them laugh."
Her efforts have also been hampered by a bizarre blaze in her fridge.
"It's been intense for a lot of different reasons," the Canadian singer says of her time in lockdown. "My fridge caught on fire. I didn't know fridges to do that. My joke is that it wanted to be a stove."
On working on music with longtime collaborator Tavish Crowe, she adds: "We have our own little baby quarantine album by now. When I don't have an album immediately due, I just allow myself to experiment. If you heard what we were making you'd be like, 'every song sounds completely different' – and that's the point."
Carly Rae kitchen fire
Carly Rae Jepsen's attempts to teach herself to cook during lockdown have been disrupted by a fridge fire.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- 'Systemic' RCMP challengesCanada - 11:01 am
- Free parking to end May 31Kelowna - 11:00 am
- Kids, adult get rope rescueKamloops - 10:56 am
- Head-on crash closes hwyEnderby - 10:32 am
- 'Out-of-control' blazeNova Scotia - 10:14 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]