Carly Rae kitchen fire

Carly Rae Jepsen's attempts to teach herself to cook during lockdown have been disrupted by a fridge fire.

The Call Me Maybe hitmaker is stuck on her own in Los Angeles with her cat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in addition to work on new music, she has been trying to hone her culinary skills.

However, the star confesses things haven't exactly gone to plan, telling The Guardian: "I'm trying to learn how to cook – that part's not going very well. But it's all good because I can send a picture of my miserable bread to everybody and make them laugh."

Her efforts have also been hampered by a bizarre blaze in her fridge.

"It's been intense for a lot of different reasons," the Canadian singer says of her time in lockdown. "My fridge caught on fire. I didn't know fridges to do that. My joke is that it wanted to be a stove."

On working on music with longtime collaborator Tavish Crowe, she adds: "We have our own little baby quarantine album by now. When I don't have an album immediately due, I just allow myself to experiment. If you heard what we were making you'd be like, 'every song sounds completely different' – and that's the point."

