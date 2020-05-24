Cody in drag for Miley video

Photo: All rights reserved. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus persuaded her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, to don a dress, fishnet stockings and makeup for his latest video, which she directed at home.



The Wrecking Ball star makes her debut behind the camera for the arty promo for the Australian singer and poet's Dance With The Devil video, in which he portrays a cross-dressing seaman.



The couple created the short film during their lockdown at Miley's home, and Cody gave his girlfriend free rein to get as creative as she liked.



Cyrus turned make-up artist to give her man eyeshadow, bright red lipstick and fake fingernails, while dressing him up in fishnets, a black Vivienne Westwood dress, believed to be one of hers, and costume jewelry.



She also set the tone for the video, which begins with Cody dressed up like a sailor, lighting candles around the house and a firepit in the garden for outdoor scenes.



"Our lives, in a sense, are a collaboration so we wanted that to be reflected in the video," he says.



Miley and Cody have been dating for almost a year after hooking up last summer following the pop superstar's split from husband Liam Hemsworth - another Aussie hunk.