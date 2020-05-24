Album lifts Ozzy's spirits

Photo: All rights reserved. Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's latest album Ordinary Man helped lift his spirits amid the "gloom and doom" of recovering from multiple health scares.



Ozzy spent much of last year recuperating from a bad fall at his home in Los Angeles, which dislodged metal rods placed in his spine following an all-terrain vehicle accident.



He's also spoken candidly in recent months about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease, but his ailments didn't stop the Black Sabbath rocker working on new music, which dropped in February.



For the album, Ozzy teamed up with Elton John for the title track, and Post Malone for the song It's a Raid, with the star admitting that recording new music helped to keep his spirits up.



"That whole album came out of nowhere, and it was so much fun," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It was what I needed to get me out of my gloom and doom and my recovery."



As a result of his Parkinson's battle, Ozzy had to cancel his planned world tour in order to undergo medical treatments, which were subsequently postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.



During the crisis, he explained he's been staying home and keeping safe with his family - but he plans to get back out on tour as soon as he can.



"I have never been home so much in my life," Ozzy admitted. "But I must say I am getting ready for the road."