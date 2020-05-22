Cordero 'not done' fighting

Photo: All rights reserved. Nick Cordero

The wife of Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who is battling to recover from COVID-19, insists he is still "fighting" despite a recent setback.



On Wednesday, in an update to her Instagram Stories, a tearful Amanda Kloots told fans that Cordero's condition had been "going downhill" and asked for "mega prayers right now" after the actor and singer suffered a setback in his coronavirus recovery.



However, on Thursday, the fitness trainer gave a more positive progress report on her husband's "roller coaster" health battle, revealing the Broadway actor appears to be taking a "step forward."



"So one of the things that I have learned about this whole process is that the land of the ICU is one step forward, two steps back," she explained. "And that's kind of what happened to us in these last couple 24 hours."



She added: "I am happy to say that it looks like we're on a step forward again."



Kloots then thanked the doctors who have treated Cordero and shared that her family has found strength in prayer throughout.



"Wow. It's been another roller coaster, but this one goes out to the doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai, the power of prayer and the power of energy and support," wrote Kloots. "And positivity is, I'm sorry, in my opinion, insurmountable."



And she insisted her husband is "fighting" and he's nowhere near "done."



"We have been singing and dancing and lifting him up in only positive thoughts and words and deeds. And guys, it's making a difference," she revealed. "He's not done. He's not done."



Later, in a separate Instagram post, accompanied by a picture of her with their son, 11-month-old son Elvis Eduardo, Kloots wrote: "When things look down, we look UP. I have my masters in OPTIMISM!"



Cordero's wife has been positive about the 41-year-old's recovery of late after he woke from a six-week, medically-induced coma, during which doctors had to amputate the Rock of Ages star's leg to prevent blood clotting and fit him with a temporary pacemaker for his heart. He has also suffered two mini-strokes, a septic infection and fungus in his lungs.