Work on Avatar resumes

Photo: All rights reserved. James Cameron

Production on James Cameron's hotly anticipated Avatar sequels will resume in New Zealand next week after a hiatus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Like many productions across the world, shooting on the movies came to a halt in mid-March after lockdown measures were brought in to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



However, with New Zealand reopening after having limited cases of the disease to just over 1,500, Avatar filming will begin again next week, according to producer Jon Landau.



"Our #Avatar sets are ready - and we couldn't be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week," he wrote in a post on Instagram showing boats to be used in the film on Thursday.



The four sequels to Cameron's 2009 science-fiction smash hit were due to be completed by the end of 2020, with all filmed simultaneously - but production was already behind before the pandemic.



At the moment, Avatar 2 has a scheduled release date of Dec. 17 next year, with subsequent instalments to be released in December 2023, 2025 and 2027.