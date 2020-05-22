Lady Gaga has quit smoking and is "flirting with the idea" of sobriety in a drastic overhaul of her formerly unhealthy lifestyle.
During an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe to promote her new album Chromatica, Gaga revealed she "smoked the whole way through making this record," but "when we were done, I stopped."
"It was the most bizarre, beautiful thing that could have happened, that this music actually healed me," she continued, admitting that chain-smoking had been something of a coping mechanism for her amid her mental health struggles. "You don't understand how I feel, what I've been through. And I was in this endless state of I'm being attacked."
And now she's quit the nicotine sticks, Gaga is even considering cutting alcohol out of her life.
Asked if she's considered sobriety, the 34-year-old singer replied: "I'm not there yet, but I flirted with it throughout the album. It's something that came up as a result of me trying to work through the pain that I was feeling.
"But part of my healing process was going, 'Well, I can either lash the hell out of myself every day for continuing to drink, or I can just be happy that I'm still alive and keep going,' and feel good enough. I am good enough. It's not perfect, but wabi-sabi. I'm perfectly imperfect."
Lady Gaga quits smoking
