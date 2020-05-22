Actress/singer Zooey Deschanel is legally single again after settling her divorce.
The Elf star revealed her separation from film producer Jacob Pechenik in September after four years of marriage, and he began divorce proceedings in October.
The estranged couple, which shares two children, opted to have a private judge oversee the case in December, and the exes have since reached a settlement, with a court notice filed earlier this week.
According to The Blast, the details of the deal have not been released, but the terms cover custody and child support.
The divorce is Deschanel's second - she was previously married to Death Cab For Cutie rocker Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.
The mother-of-two has already moved on from Pechenik - she has been dating Property Brothers reality star Jonathan Scott since last autumn, and hasn't been shy about documenting their romance on social media.
Zooey settles divorce
