Tina Turner doc in works

A new documentary about Tina Turner is heading to TV.

Producers at Lightbox, the same company behind the 2012 Rodriguez documentary, Searching for Sugar Man, have been granted exclusive access to the retired rock icon for a new project, which will delve into The Best hitmaker's life and career.

The film is currently in development and is part of a new block of content booked to air on U.K. network Sky.

Among the other original documentaries optioned for the TV giant is one about late Hollywood actor Steve McQueen, and another about renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, which will feature footage from his private family archives and interviews with his close circle of friends, colleagues, and relatives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

