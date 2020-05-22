A new documentary about Tina Turner is heading to TV.
Producers at Lightbox, the same company behind the 2012 Rodriguez documentary, Searching for Sugar Man, have been granted exclusive access to the retired rock icon for a new project, which will delve into The Best hitmaker's life and career.
The film is currently in development and is part of a new block of content booked to air on U.K. network Sky.
Among the other original documentaries optioned for the TV giant is one about late Hollywood actor Steve McQueen, and another about renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, which will feature footage from his private family archives and interviews with his close circle of friends, colleagues, and relatives, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Tina Turner doc in works
A new documentary about Tina Turner is heading to TV.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- COVID-19: today's numbersCanada - 9:05 am
- Airliner crashes into alleyPakistan - 8:50 am
- Football star charged Maryland - 8:37 am
- Feds to pay for virus testingOttawa - 8:17 am
- Peacekeeping's all-time lowCanada - 7:23 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]