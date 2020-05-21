Cher celebrates her 74th

Photo: All rights reserved. Cher

Cher celebrated her 74th birthday on Wednesday with a socially distanced party outside.



The Believe singer revealed details of her big day as she responded to a fan who tweeted her a picture of the chocolate cake she had made for the star's birthday.



In her usual capital letters, Cher replied on Twitter that she'd been thrown a surprise party by her nearest and dearest, explaining: "We were outside, masks, gloves and social distancing."



"Hardest part, social distancing, not easy! Being outside helped," she added.



Cher added that there were 10 people present for the celebration, and concluded: "There was cake. Hope we did it right. It's not easy. A million things you're used to doing that you can't do."



Earlier in the day, the multi-talented star tweeted her gratitude after being inundated with birthday messages from her biggest fans.



Calling her followers "the best", Cher added: "I can't believe I'm 'so' old and 'still crazy after all these years'. I can't find words to thank you for all you've (done) for me."