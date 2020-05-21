Wrestler's body washes up

Photo: All rights reserved. Shad Gaspard

The body of wrestler Shad Gaspard has been found, washed up on a beach in Venice, California.



The WWE star was swept out to sea by a riptide over the weekend.



Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department officials were alerted to the discovery of his lifeless body by a jogger on Wednesday morning.

Representatives from the LA County Coroner's Office have since confirmed the body was that of the 39 year old.



Divers had been searching for Gaspard since he disappeared in the ocean while swimming with his 10-year-old son.



Gaspard made his WWE debut in 2003.