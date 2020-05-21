Kandi Masked Singer champ

156606
Singer and reality TV star Kandi Burruss became the first female to taste glory on U.S. show The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

The Real Housewives star was unveiled as the woman behind The Night Angel mask and told host Nick Cannon she was thrilled to beat out runner-up Jesse McCartney, who survived the series as the Turtle.

"It feels incredible," the Grammy winner said on the finale. "For a long time I really stopped singing by myself, you know? Because you get negative feedback and so it messes with your head, so I had really stopped, so I appreciate you guys for helping me build my confidence back up."

Rapper and actor Bow Wow finished third on the show after he was unmasked as The Frog.

Lil Wayne, former politician Sarah Palin and actress and influencer Bella Thorne were previously unmasked during the third season of The Masked Singer.

Rapper T-Pain and Wayne Brady were crowned champions of season one and two, respectively.

