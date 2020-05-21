Kendall settles Fyre lawsuit

Photo: All rights reserved. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has reportedly settled a lawsuit with the trustees of the Fyre Festival over accusations she misled her Instagram followers about the disastrous 2017 event.



According to Forbes, the model has agreed to pay $90,000 to end the litigation.



Fyre Festival investors reportedly lost over $26 million when the event in the Bahamas fell apart.



Billy McFarland, the festival's founder, is currently serving jail time for multiple accounts of fraud and the festival organizers are facing multiple lawsuits, while lawyers representing the investors claim Jenner "intentionally led certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe" that her brother-in-law Kanye West would be performing.



In court documents the lawyers also claim Jenner was paid $250,000 for a single post about the festival, plus an additional $25,000 after her post went live.



"So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival," her now-deleted post read. "Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay."



Jenner becomes the latest celebrity linked to the failed festival to pay up - Rae Sremmurd stars Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi agreed to hand over $18,000 to settle a lawsuit over cash they were paid to perform at the event last week, and Migos settled a separate lawsuit and agreed to pay back $30,000 of the $100,000 they were paid to perform.