Broadway star Nick Cordero's wife has begged fans for their prayers after the actor and singer suffered a setback in his coronavirus recovery.
Amanda Kloots fought back tears in a video she posted online on Wednesday, revealing her husband's health had gone "a little downhill."
"Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, and mega prayers right now...," she said. "Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down.
"That's not how his story ends. So please keep us in your thoughts and prayers today, thank you."
Kloots has been optimistic about Nick's recovery of late, after he woke from a six-week, medically-induced coma, during which doctors had to amputate the Rock of Ages star's leg to prevent blood clotting.
Cordero suffers setback
