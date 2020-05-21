156834
Entertainment  

Cordero suffers setback

- | Story: 300550

Broadway star Nick Cordero's wife has begged fans for their prayers after the actor and singer suffered a setback in his coronavirus recovery.

Amanda Kloots fought back tears in a video she posted online on Wednesday, revealing her husband's health had gone "a little downhill."

"Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, and mega prayers right now...," she said. "Please cheer and please pray for Nick today, and I know that this virus is not going to get him down.

"That's not how his story ends. So please keep us in your thoughts and prayers today, thank you."

Kloots has been optimistic about Nick's recovery of late, after he woke from a six-week, medically-induced coma, during which doctors had to amputate the Rock of Ages star's leg to prevent blood clotting.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

156675


Jumping into a cup

Must Watch
Guy does awesome optical illusion by jumping into a cup.
The sound you dont want to hear
Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning random awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


157551
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
157063


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada