Chrissy Teigen called out her "rich" friends on Instagram for asking for freebies from her Cravings cooking empire.
The model recently decided to put together a box of goodies to promote her food website, including cookbooks, some cookware and other related, branded merchandise, which she then sent out to a few celebrity pals.
However, while Kourtney Kardashian and comedian Ali Wong were among those thrilled by the special care packages, Chrissy hinted a few other famous figures were disappointed to have not been included in the mailing list.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, however, the star shut down the criticism, writing: "Please don't ask me for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is.
"Also, I see some of you asking and you're literally rich."
Chrissy went on to share a series of videos, explaining how her appreciation for PR packages has changed since she began assembling her own as part of her company's publicity efforts.
"Before I had to make my own boxes, I'd get boxes all the time and I'd just donate them or give them away. I didn't even think twice about it," she shared. "Then I started making my own and holy s**t it was a ton of work.
"I put it together, it's very curated, it's a labor of love and I will never, ever throw away or not thank somebody profusely."
Chrissy launched Cravings last November, as a community where fans and food lovers alike can find new recipes, restaurant guides and holiday entertaining ideas.
Chrissy calls out cheap pals
