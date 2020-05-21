Chrissy calls out cheap pals

156606
Chrissy Teigen called out her "rich" friends on Instagram for asking for freebies from her Cravings cooking empire.

The model recently decided to put together a box of goodies to promote her food website, including cookbooks, some cookware and other related, branded merchandise, which she then sent out to a few celebrity pals.

However, while Kourtney Kardashian and comedian Ali Wong were among those thrilled by the special care packages, Chrissy hinted a few other famous figures were disappointed to have not been included in the mailing list.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, however, the star shut down the criticism, writing: "Please don't ask me for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is.

"Also, I see some of you asking and you're literally rich."

Chrissy went on to share a series of videos, explaining how her appreciation for PR packages has changed since she began assembling her own as part of her company's publicity efforts.

"Before I had to make my own boxes, I'd get boxes all the time and I'd just donate them or give them away. I didn't even think twice about it," she shared. "Then I started making my own and holy s**t it was a ton of work.

"I put it together, it's very curated, it's a labor of love and I will never, ever throw away or not thank somebody profusely."

Chrissy launched Cravings last November, as a community where fans and food lovers alike can find new recipes, restaurant guides and holiday entertaining ideas.

