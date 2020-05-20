Joe Rogan's $100M podcast

Photo: All rights reserved. Joe Rogan

Comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive licensing deal with Spotify for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.



The podcast debuted back in 2009, and has gone on to become one of the most successful in the world. According to editors at the Wall Street Journal, after agreeing a deal with Spotify, worth, $100 million, The JRE will debut on Spotify on Sept. 1.



In addition, all of the podcast's content, including Rogan's YouTube video podcasts, will become exclusive to the streaming platform by the end of the year.



Rogan will maintain full creative control over the podcast, which will continue to be free, and he confirmed during a live webcast from his Instagram account, highlights will remain on YouTube.



"It will be the exact same show. I'm not going be an employee of Spotify, we're gonna be working with the same crew doing the exact same show... nothing else will change," he insisted. "We're very excited to begin this new chapter of the JRE and we hope you're there when we cross over."



The 52-year-old has become one of the most famous voices in American online media in recent years. He hosts guests on his podcasts, often for discussions of over three hours.



Rogan's most famous episode featured Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, in which both smoked marijuana, which is legal in California.