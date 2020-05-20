156606
Original Styx reunion?

Former Styx frontman Dennis DeYoung wants to reunite with his ex-bandmates for one final tour.

The man behind hits like Come Sail Away and Babe insists fans of the group want DeYoung, James Young and Tommy Shaw to get together one more time, and he's up for forgetting the past.

"J.Y. and Tommy replaced me in 1999 when I was very sick, and they took the band - they took the name," Dennis tells radio station Q105.7. "The fans want a reunion. Even Rolling Stone (magazine) had an article (that) there should be a reunion...

"There's a small minority who like the new band that Tommy and J.Y. put together. Fine. I want one last tour for the Styx fans who want this... I don't wanna be back in the band. One last tour - to say 'thank you' to the people who gave us such a great life. That's it."

DeYoung adds, "I just did a YouTube thing at my out-of-tune piano singing into an iPad... a month ago. It's got over a million views. Seven thousand comments. And the people are all saying the same thing: 'We love you. We want this reunion. We love you, Dennis. We want you back in the band.' I'm humbled by all these comments."

