Brad Pitt surprises grads

Brad Pitt stars in a special tribute message for the graduating class of Missouri State University - in his hometown of Springfield.



The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star features in the special message via a Twitter video from President Clif Smart and the school's mascot, Boomer the Bear.



"Our students always say that Missouri State University and Springfield feel like home. It's just a place where people always remember where they've come from," Smart says, before sharing the video from the actor, recorded at his home during lockdown.



"Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shout out to the graduating class of Missouri State University!" the excited actor cheers. "It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but no, we're rooting for you.



"Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. You did it, you made it! Enjoy, congrats again, and think big!"



Pitt has been keeping busy amid the coronavirus crisis - last month, he appeared as a pseudo weatherman on John Krasinski's Some Good News web show, and he also impersonated former head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Saturday Night Live.