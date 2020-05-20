Brad Pitt stars in a special tribute message for the graduating class of Missouri State University - in his hometown of Springfield.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star features in the special message via a Twitter video from President Clif Smart and the school's mascot, Boomer the Bear.
"Our students always say that Missouri State University and Springfield feel like home. It's just a place where people always remember where they've come from," Smart says, before sharing the video from the actor, recorded at his home during lockdown.
"Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shout out to the graduating class of Missouri State University!" the excited actor cheers. "It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but no, we're rooting for you.
"Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. You did it, you made it! Enjoy, congrats again, and think big!"
Pitt has been keeping busy amid the coronavirus crisis - last month, he appeared as a pseudo weatherman on John Krasinski's Some Good News web show, and he also impersonated former head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Saturday Night Live.
Brad Pitt surprises grads
Brad Pitt stars in a special tribute message for the graduating class of Missouri State University - in his hometown of Springfield.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Pandemic pay boostBC - 7:10 am
- Keep schools closed?BC - 7:03 am
- Oprah gives $12 millionUnited States - 6:44 am
- Inflation turns negativeBusiness - 6:38 am
- COVID-19: today's numbersCanada - 6:33 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]