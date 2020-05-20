Sia adopts teenagers

Photo: WENN Sia

Sia has confirmed reports she's a mom to two teenagers.



The Chandelier singer adopted the two boys, who are now both 19, last year, just before they aged out of the foster-care system.



In a new interview with SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up, which will air on Thursday, the Australian star says, "They were both 18 (at the time)... I love them."



Sia then admitted her two sons are dealing with the coronavirus lockdown in different ways, adding, "They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other. But they're both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."



She first mentioned the adoption during a chat with GQ magazine last year, stating, "I just adopted a son," but she didn't go into any more details.



It is not known if the boys she has adopted are related.