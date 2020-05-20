Ruby quits as Batwoman

Photo: All rights reserved. Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose won't be back as TV's groundbreaking Batwoman - the Australian star has quit the series after one season.



The Orange is the New Black star made huge headlines when she was cast as Kate Kane and her crime-fighting alter ego in 2018, becoming the first openly gay TV comic book superhero, but the role came with a lot of drama off camera.



Batwoman devotees made it clear they weren't thrilled about Rose's casting and she suffered a sickening on-set accident, which left her needing emergency neck surgery. Rose also had a horrific allergic reaction to the tape used to secure her mask, causing her to break out in hives.



However, the series debuted to rave reviews and a second season has already been secured - without Ruby.



Announcing her "very difficult decision" to quit Batwoman in a statement, the actress writes: "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.



"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created... Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful."



Series co-creator Berlanti has assured fans the show will go on with another actress as Kane/Batwoman.



"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," a production statement reads. "The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we - along with the show's talented creative team - look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."