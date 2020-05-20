Jude Law is set to become a dad of six - his new wife is reportedly pregnant.
Phillipa Coan, 32, showed off her baby bump during a shopping trip in London on Sunday, and now insiders claim the couple is overjoyed.
Neither Law nor Coan have confirmed the baby news.
Sherlock Holmes star Jude, 47, has three kids from his first marriage to actress Sadie Frost and two daughters from relationships with model Samantha Burke and singer Catherine Harding.
He wed psychologist Coan last year.
Earlier this year, the actor confessed he would be up for having another kid with his new wife, stating, "Absolutely why not? I'm very lucky to be involved with someone I'm madly in love with. The idea of having more children would be just wonderful."
Jude Law's wife pregnant
Photo: All rights reserved.
Jude Law
