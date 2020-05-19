Renner says ex took $50K

Photo: All rights reserved. Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner's ongoing battle with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco has taken another bitter turn - with the actor accusing his former spouse of misappropriating nearly $50,000 from their seven-year-old daughter Ava's trust fund.



The Avengers star has accused Pacheco of transferring the money from the fund and into her personal account, where it was used to pay for her attorney's fees amid the lengthy legal fight.



In court documents filed May 12, Renner claims Pacheco has taken the money from the fund over a period of two years.



"In an email to Mr. Renner's business manager, Jeffrey Jacobs, dated April 23, 2019, (Pacheco) admitted transferring funds from the minor's trust account to her personal account in violation of the Court's Order, stating: 'The money transfers to my bank were to keep my afloat/provide (the minor) Christmas presents/birthday gift bags and essentials for her bday party - after all my savings were spent on lawyers/child custody evaluator,'" the legal papers read.



He then claimed that later that month, Pacheco made another transfer of over $10,000 from the fund to her personal checking account "to pay (her) property taxes for six months."



"Once again this year like the past years, mine and (A.R.)'s (Ava Renner) savings have been drained from attorney fees,'" she allegedly wrote to Jacobs in another email.



Responding to the allegations, Pacheco told People in a statement: "I am sick of being continually bullied, having my name slandered, and the truth muted.



"Anyone, who is a parent knows that the most important thing in the world is their child's health and safety. Over the years it's hard to fathom what I've seen and what people have told me they've seen in regards to Jeremy's disturbing actions while our child is in his care... It is hard for me to stay muted because, after all this time, money, and energy spent putting safety measures in place to keep our daughter safe while once again in Jeremy's care, these measures are still being violated as of today."



Renner has yet to respond to Pacheco's statement.