Adele helps royals adjust

Photo: All rights reserved. Adele

Prince Harry has turned to fellow Brit Adele as he adjusts to life across the pond with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.



The couple is currently isolating in Los Angeles, in Tyler Perry's lavish Beverly Hills mansion, after stepping down from their duties as senior royals earlier this year.



According to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, the pair are staying a few minutes away from the Hello hitmaker, and the singer often stops by check in on the couple.



"Adele's just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they've swapped notes on the area. Adele loves the neighborhood," a source told the publication, adding that she has also recommended her seven-year-old son Angelo's pre-school and discreet places to take their son Archie where they "won't be bombarded by fans."



"All three of them get on so well. Meghan admires how Adele has managed to keep out of the spotlight despite being a huge star. And she is a big fan of her album 21, which she says helped her through her divorce from Trevor Engelson."



The singer reportedly first met the couple while visiting a community kitchen for Grenfell Tower victims in December 2018.



The report comes after a source told Vanity Fair Harry "doesn't have friends in L.A." and is struggling to adapt to his new lifestyle. However, the Prince assured fans he's doing well, revealing in a virtual meeting with parents and caretakers from his children's charity WellChild, that he's enjoying "family time" during the coronavirus lockdown with his wife and their young son.