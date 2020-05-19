156938
Joaquin, Rooney expecting

Joaquin Phoenix is reportedly set to become a dad with fiancee Rooney Mara.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, sources confirmed the actress, 35, was pregnant, claiming she and her fiance, 45, could be up to six months along.

Neither star has confirmed the report as yet, and representatives for the famous pair apparently "refused to respond to numerous requests for comment from Page Six."

The couple, who appeared together in movies Her and Mary Magdalene, became engaged last July - three years after they began dating.

