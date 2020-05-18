Eminem has a rap battle royal against DMX on his bucket list, according to hip-hop star N.O.R.E.
The podcast host has revealed the Lose Yourself hitmaker has challenged DMX to an online Verzuz battle.
Launched by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz in March (20), the face-offs, held on Instagram Live, allow stars to go head to head with each other, performing from a back catalog list of 20 songs.
On Monday (18May20), N.O.R.E. took to Instagram to claim Eminem and DMX are up for the challenge, although the X Gon' Give It To Ya hitmaker still has JAY-Z in his sights.
"This moment is so Legend!!!" N.O.R.E. explains. "3 minutes before this @therealswizzz CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke... X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY (sic)."
N.O.R.E. admits the deal was supposed to be top secret, but he couldn't keep his mouth shut, adding his money's on DMX: "I'm riding wit the DOG (sic)!!!"
Eminem eyes DMX battle
