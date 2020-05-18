'Some Good News' hiatus

Photo: All rights reserved. 8th AACTA International Awards - Arrivals

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com

John Krasinski had some bad news for fans on Sunday (17May20), as he announced his Some Good News web show is taking a short break.



The 40-year-old actor launched the online series at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. started to shut down, but this weekend he reflected he needed to take a break from work, as he encouraged fans to "spread good news in their own ways".



"Some Good News has always been about YOU! SGN wants to thank each and every one of you for being a part of this story. For sending in your clips, weather reports, and art," John wrote in the notes below the latest clip. "For watching, laughing, crying, dancing, and celebrating with us. There IS always GOOD in the world!"



He added: "Now, it's time for everyone to continue to spread good news in their own ways. We're taking a break for now, but there is more to come! Stay tuned."



John kicked off Some Good News in March, when he reunited with his The Office co-star Steve Carell to celebrate 15 years since the show debuted, and he's gone on to surprise a number of fans in a bid to lift spirits amid the ongoing pandemic.



Among the goodwill gestures, the star has held star-studded virtual proms and graduations for the class of 2020, who will miss out on the events due to lockdown measures.



He's also been sharing uplifting stories, and honouring those on the frontlines amid the crisis.