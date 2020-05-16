Broadway and movie stars unite

Photo: All rights reserved. Opening night for Harry Connick Jr- A Celebration of Cole Porter at the Nederlander Theatre - Arrivals.

Kristin Chenoweth and Matthew Morrison led the stars of the Broadway and movie adaptations of hit musical Hairspray, who reunited virtually for an all-star performance of the finale number, You Can't Stop the Beat.



The casts of the two movie versions, the NBC live production, and the several Hairspray stage shows came together for the performance thanks to composer Marc Shaiman.



Each star filmed their appearance from their respective homes, and the performance was compiled together to deliver a powerful rendition of the fan-favorite tune.



Included in the video are many actresses who played the role of performer and social activist Tracy Turnblad, including Ricki Lake, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Nikki Blonsky, and Maddie Bailio.



Other famous faces including Kristin, Matthew, Derek Hough, Andrew Rannells, Sean Hayes, Harvey Fierstein, Martin Short, and Garrett Clayton also appeared.



The stars are urging fans to support The Actors Fund and the organisation's mission of helping thespians in need during the pandemic.