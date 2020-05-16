158123
Entertainment  

Bryant's cause of death 'blunt trauma'

- | Story: 300201

Basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims of a fatal helicopter crash in January (20) died of, "blunt trauma," a coroner has ruled.

Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's officials have released the report for all of the victims who passed away in the incident, with all of the fatalities considered to be accidental, according to E! News.

It was also determined that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

According to TMZ.com, the report said, "Toxicological testing did not detect the presence of alcohol or drugs of abuse. Substances tested for include: benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, opioids, phencyclidine, and amphetamines."

Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, and the family members of other passengers on the helicopter have sued the estate of the pilot and charter company Island Express.

However, a representative for the pilot has insisted plaintiff negligence is to blame for the crash that cost the basketball superstar his life.

"Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility," they claim.

According to papers filed by Vanessa last week (ends08May20), Island Express' Federal Aviation Administration's operating certificate did not allow pilots to fly during conditions like those present on the day of the crash.

The pilot had already allegedly been cited by the FAA for violating this rule in the past.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

156675


Look twice

Galleries
These photos might need a second glance.
Billie Eilish postpones remaining tour dates
Music
Billie Eilish will postpone the remaining dates on her Where Do...
Brooklyn has the best laugh
Must Watch
Dad makes daughter laugh hysterically while playing with his...
Totally bewildered cat doesn’t understand her reflection in the mirror
Must Watch
While exploring the yard, this kitty comes across a mirror. Check...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
158205


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


157159
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156109