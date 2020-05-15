156834
Entertainment  

Livestream alert: Elle King

- | Story: 300100

Elle King is to headline Jack Daniel's weekly Friday night livestream concert (15May20), with the aim of raising money for Sweet Relief's Covid-19 Fund, to go towards musicians in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The show, which will see Elle perform her biggest hits such as Ex's & Oh's, Told You I Was Mean, and Good to Be a Man, will be broadcast on the singer's Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/ElleKingMusic - from 7 pm ET.

 

