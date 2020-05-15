156938
Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars to reunite

Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon and a host of the show's stars are to reunite for a livestream charity quiz on Saturday (16May20).

The quiz, which will be hosted by Brandon Ellyson, co-presenter of the GrrArgh Cast Facebook Live show, will feature questions about the hit series read by Joss, cast members, and famous names who are fans of the beloved show, which ran from 1997 until 2003.

Cast members Anthony Head, Nicholas Brendon, Amber Benson, Kristine Sutherland, Tom Lenk, Danny Strong, Adam Busch, and Iyari Limon are among those who will quiz fans during the event. However, Buffy actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is not listed as appearing.

Participants can buy a ticket to enter for $5 from Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/quiz-for-a-cause-at-home-buffy-to-benefit-direct-relief-tickets-104722062508). All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit U.S. charity Direct Relief's Covid-19 fund.

Those who sign up for tickets will be given a link to a private Twitch stream two hours before the event begins at 8 pm ET on Saturday.

