Gangs of London a lockdown hit

Sky Atlantic TV show Gangs of London is the network's second most-watched original show ever, after racking up 2.2 million in its first seven days.



The ultra-violent series is the latest in a line of hit original dramas for Sky Atlantic, with other successes including Britannia and Save Me Too, and was also the channel's most binge-watched show, with 1.3million viewers soaking up the entire nine-episode series in the space of two weeks.



The program came in second only to last year's (19) smash drama Chernobyl, which told the true story of the disastrous meltdown of a Soviet nuclear reactor in 1986.



Based on its success, Gangs of London, which features Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole as the inheritor of a criminal empire in the English capital, could return for more series, according to actor Sope Dirisu.



Speaking to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the star, who plays aspiring gangster Elliot Finch in the show, teased of future instalments: "It really depends on viewing figures. We've already been out a couple of weeks so far and we haven't released internationally yet."



He added: "I think there's definitely the intent for (a second series)."