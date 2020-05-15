156834
Ferrel's favourite things

"I have the Channel 4 News ring from Anchorman. Ron Burgundy wore it every day of filming " it's a classic. And I have the prosthetic testicles from Step Brothers. They are very lifelike, and I have brought them out much to the horror of many a dinner party!" Will Ferrell on his favorite film mementos.

 

