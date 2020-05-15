156938
Entertainment  

Sia stuns Normal People star

Normal People star Paul Mescal has been left floored by a message from Sia after she saw a video of him playing her song Chandelier on a piano.

The Irish actor posted the footage earlier this week and Sia was quick to respond to the tribute, noting that she was a big fan of his BBC drama, which has become a global hit on Hulu and various other platforms.

"I'm watching Normal People right now and you're incredible in it," Sia wrote. "And now this! Congratulations and hope to meet one day!"

Stunned Mescal responded on social media, writing: "Lads Sia shared this!! Holy God!"

