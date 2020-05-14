156606
Russell Crowe to play mobster

Russell Crowe has landed a new role in upcoming thriller American Son helmed by British director Andrew 'Rapman' Onwubolu of Blue Story fame.

According to Variety, the 56-year-old Oscar winner will be starring as a mobster in the movie, a remake of the Oscar-nominated French movie A Prophet. Dennis Lehane has been tapped to write the screenplay.

The movie reportedly centers on a man who, after falling under the control of a ruthless mobster while in prison, builds a multiracial crime syndicate, takes down his mentor, and teams up the Italian and Russian mafias."

American Son is based on the critically acclaimed French film, originally directed by Jacques Audiard, which followed an Arab man, played by actor Tahar Rahim, who is sent to a French prison, where he becomes a mafia leader.

Crowe's new role follows the news that his thriller Unhinged will be a test for the U.S. cinema industry when it becomes the first film officially released to theaters in July (20), once the coronavirus lockdown ends.

