Cordero compared to Rocky

Sylvester Stallone sent a message of encouragement to Broadway star Nick Cordero, after he woke up from a month-long coma this week (begs11May20).



The Rock of Ages star was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California at the beginning of April (20), and his health scare resulted in him having one of his legs amputated and a temporary pacemaker fitted due to an irregular heartbeat.



Against the odds, the actor has woken from his coma, and has been responding to commands as he continues to build his strength, according to wife Amanda Kloots, who has been updating fans on his progress via Instagram.



In a new video, shared on her page, Rambo star Stallone reached out with an uplifting message, admitting he sees a similar drive in the stage actor that he modeled his Rocky character after - encouraging him to never give up.



"Obviously you have an incredibly loving wife and beautiful child and I know to have gotten as far as you have gotten - you got what it takes, you have that eye of the tiger, you have that talent, you have that will," he said.



Amanda told U.S. TV show extra the progress Nick has made over the course of this week has made her more optimistic about his future recovery, revealing: "The nurse said to me yesterday, "We're not pushing him out of the hospital."He's walking out of this hospital, "and I'm like, " OK, that's right, I like that!'"