John Prine's All the Best Fest

John Prine's All the Best Fest has become a tribute event for the late singer/songwriter, following his recent coronavirus-related death.

The Sam Stone singer was planning to stage this year's (20) event in the Dominican Republic in November until the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked his plans and forced him to move the show to May, 2021.

Now, it appears the festival will be a major tribute to Prine, with friends and fans like Jason Isbell, Steve Earle, Margo Price, Iris DeMent, and John Hiatt joining members of the folk icon's backing band to perform the singer's most beloved songs.

A statement from Prine's widow reads: "We look forward to being with you all to remember and celebrate your friend and our beloved husband, Dad and Grandpa. Please keep yourselves safe and healthy until then. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your kind messages - they really help."

