Entertainment  

Charles axes royal tour

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have ditched plans to embark on their latest royal tour as safety concerns mount amid the global spread of the coronavirus.

Queen Elizabeth II's heir and his wife had been due to make visits to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, and Jordan from March 17 to 25, but representatives have since revealed the trip has been postponed at the request of British government authorities, "owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic."

Meanwhile, the Queen has also amended her travel plans, canceling U.K. appearances in Cheshire and Camden next week as a "sensible precaution" in the wake of the health crisis.

As of Friday, the COVID-19 disease had claimed 11 lives across Britain, with 798 cases of infection confirmed.

