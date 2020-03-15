Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have ditched plans to embark on their latest royal tour as safety concerns mount amid the global spread of the coronavirus.
Queen Elizabeth II's heir and his wife had been due to make visits to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, and Jordan from March 17 to 25, but representatives have since revealed the trip has been postponed at the request of British government authorities, "owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic."
Meanwhile, the Queen has also amended her travel plans, canceling U.K. appearances in Cheshire and Camden next week as a "sensible precaution" in the wake of the health crisis.
As of Friday, the COVID-19 disease had claimed 11 lives across Britain, with 798 cases of infection confirmed.
Charles axes royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have ditched plans to embark on their latest royal tour as safety concerns mount amid the global spread of the coronavirus.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Mall cuts back hoursKelowna - 7:06 am
- Horoscope: March 15-21Heather's Horoscope - 6:00 am
- Unsolved crimes: DLCCrime Stoppers - 6:00 am
- Good Karma at CritteraidSummerland - 5:00 am
- Virus emptying shelvesOn the Street - 5:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]