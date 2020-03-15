The directors behind cult horror hit Ready or Not are reportedly set to reboot the Scream franchise.
Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, whose 2019 comedy horror starring Samara Weaving, Andie MacDowell, and Adam Brody made $57.4 million on a $6 million budget, are attached to direct a new Scream film, according to Variety.
The original Scream movie, a parody of the slasher horror genre, which starred Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, the target of the 'Ghostface killer' who hid behind a now-iconic mask, spawned four sequels - the last coming in 2011. Courteney Cox and her ex-husband David Arquette also starred.
The directing duo are reportedly working with production company Spyglass Media and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic on the reboot - with Latern gaining the rights to the franchise following the demise of The Weinstein Company in 2018. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett's production partner Chad Villella will reportedly produce.
However, the duo are yet to be confirmed as directors on the project, and no cast has been announced.
Scream franchise back
