Scream franchise back

The directors behind cult horror hit Ready or Not are reportedly set to reboot the Scream franchise.

Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, whose 2019 comedy horror starring Samara Weaving, Andie MacDowell, and Adam Brody made $57.4 million on a $6 million budget, are attached to direct a new Scream film, according to Variety.

The original Scream movie, a parody of the slasher horror genre, which starred Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, the target of the 'Ghostface killer' who hid behind a now-iconic mask, spawned four sequels - the last coming in 2011. Courteney Cox and her ex-husband David Arquette also starred.

The directing duo are reportedly working with production company Spyglass Media and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic on the reboot - with Latern gaining the rights to the franchise following the demise of The Weinstein Company in 2018. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett's production partner Chad Villella will reportedly produce.

However, the duo are yet to be confirmed as directors on the project, and no cast has been announced.

