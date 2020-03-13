Pregnant Katy flees Australia

Photo: All rights reserved. Katy Perry

Katy Perry cut short her trip to Australia this week after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.



The 35-year-old singer is currently expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, and was Down Under for her performance at the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia last weekend.



However, while the Never Worn White hitmaker was due to carry out press interviews on Thursday, she was spotted at Sydney Airport that day, with reports suggesting the star jetted back to Los Angeles ahead of schedule.



Following her performance at the event, which drew a record crowd of 86,174, Katy also performed at the free Fight On concert in Bright, which was held for firefighters and communities recently affected by the devastating bushfires in Victoria.



Now, however, she appears to be heading back to L.A., where Orlando is also returning after the set of his Amazon Prime Video show Carnival Row was shut down due to the health scare.



He said on Instagram: It's farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined. We're coming home to the States, at least I'm coming home to the States, because we want to get in before the quarantine."



Coronavirus, or Covid-19, has so far seen more than 134,000 cases registered worldwide since the outbreak began in December, resulting in over 4,900 deaths in total.