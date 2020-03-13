Hanks: 'one day at a time'

Photo: All rights reserved.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are taking their coronavirus isolation "one day at a time," they told fans in an Instagram post on Thursday.



The pair stunned fans when they revealed they had tested positive for Covid-19 – making them the most high-profile stars to date to have been diagnosed with the virus. While they are believed to have picked up the coronavirus in their home country of America, Tom and Rita are currently in Australia, where he was filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, and offered an update on their quarantine and recovery on Thursday.



Alongside a sweet selfie with his wife, both of whom smiled for the camera, Tom wrote: "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.



"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx."



As well as Tom updating fans, his children have been posting on social media about their parents' well being. Chet Hanks reassured fans that the celebrity couple were doing well in a post on Instagram on Thursday.