Entertainment  

Gossip Girl reboot

Tavi Gevinson will appear as a main cast member in the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.

The fashion blogger turned actress, who has appeared in TV shows including Scream Queens and The Twilight Zone, joins Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, and Zion Moreno in the program, which launches in May on HBO.

Joshua Safran, who served as executive producer on the original show, which ran from 2007 to 2012 and starred Blake Lively and Penn Badgley, is showrunner on the revival, and has promised a more diverse cast and "a lot of queer content." He added the show is more a "continuation" than a direct remake.

A synopsis for the show reads: "A new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself – has changed in the intervening years."

Kristen Bell will return as the narrator, and Code Black actress Emily Alyn was previously announced to play Audrey - a teen that's "been in a long-term relationship, and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there."

