Sarah Palin 'unmasked'

Former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin stunned audiences across America when she was unmasked as The Bear on Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The politician managed to evade guesses from judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, who were convinced the star was an actress, with guesses ranging from Christina Applegate to Tina Fey.

However, after six stars performed iconic tunes hidden behind elaborate disguises, including The T-Rex, The Rhino, The Astronaut, The Swan, and The Night Angel, it was The Bear who received the fewest votes from the audience members in the theater and the panelists, and was sent home.

After revealing herself with the help of host Nick Cannon, following her rendition of Sir Mix-A-Lot's Baby Got Back, Sarah said: "This is the weirdest thing I've ever done. But it's all about fun, it's all about unity. This is all good. This is something our country needs right now."

The judges were as stunned as the audience in the studio, with Blurred Lines star Thicke commenting, "I've seen it all. I've literally seen everything now," and McCarthy confessing she was, "stunned beyond belief."

Last week saw The Taco eliminated from the contest, with the star inside the costume revealed to be Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron. The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays.

