Lacheys keeping it spicy

Pop star Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa keep the romance alive in their marriage with shower sex.

Vanessa Lachey opened up about her sex life during an appearance on The Bellas Podcast, and revealed she and her husband are so busy they have to get loved up in a hurry some mornings.

"I'm in the shower and I'm like, 'I have a full day. You have a full day. It's either now or never'," she explains.

"The kids are at school. It happens and then later that night, if you get, like, the cherry on top, great. But if not, we already did shower sex."

139157